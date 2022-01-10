Jan. 1, 2022
Ardell Minnie Johnson, 97, of Cosmos, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, at the Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Cosmos. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sarah Jones. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were “God Be With You Till We Meet Again,” “He Leadeth Me O Blessed Thought” and “Take My Life, And Let It Be.” Special music was “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers were KrisAnn Selleck, Thomas Schiro, Douglas Schiro, Renee Schroder, Glen Schroder and Tim Macik.
Ardell Minnie Johnson was born Sept. 21, 1924, in Cosmos. She was the daughter of Herbert and Anna (Kaliebe) Schiro. Ardell was baptized as an infant Oct. 4, 1924, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 25, 1937, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She received her education in Cosmos and was a graduate of the Litchfield High School Class of 1942. In her youth, Ardell helped her father in his harness and shoe repair shop in Cosmos, which he opened in 1922.
Ardell was united in marriage to Gordon Johnson Oct. 15, 1944, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, by the Rev. E.J. Kaiser. They made their home in rural Cosmos, where they farmed. In 1965, they became foster parents to Robert “Chris” and James “Sam” Schroder. Ardell felt it was a privilege to raise the boys, and she did an outstanding job making a new home for them after the loss of their parents. Ardell and Gordon shared 36 years of marriage before the passing of Gordon in 1980.
Guided by her faith, Ardell was a kind and caring person who was a very devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church her entire life. She belonged to Luther League in her youth and was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. Ardell held many positions with Peace Lutheran Church Women and will be remembered for her love of quilting for her church.
Ardell was a member of the Cosmos American Legion Auxiliary, beginning at the age of 15 when she became a junior member. She volunteered countless hours at the Cosmos Legion Club preparing meals for events in the community. Ardell worked for many years in Cosmos, including at Leonard Svien’s IGA grocery store and Sathre’s Market. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, playing cards and bowling with her friends.
She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Blessed be her memory.
Ardell is survived by her foster son James Schroder of Cosmos; grandchildren, Adam, Jeremy, Renee and Glen Schroder; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Madeleine Schroder; special niece and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Ardell was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Anna Schiro; husband Gordon Johnson; foster son Robert Schroder; step-mother Ida Schiro; sister Ardina Grimm and her husband, Oliver; brothers, Alvin “Fritz” Schiro and his wife, Ginger, and Hubert Schiro and his wife, Marv; niece Marie Rickbeil; and nephews, Keith and Galen Grimm.
Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.