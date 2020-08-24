Aug. 18, 2020
Ardis E. Maus, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 22, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Sara Hein officiated. Organist was Kay Hayden. Soloist was Bonnie Baumetz performing "Abide With Me," "In The Garden" and "Where The Roses Never Fade." Casket bearers were Ardis' grandchildren.
Ardis Elaine Maus was born April 12, 1934, in Montevideo. She was the daughter of Harry Lloyd and Elsie Ursula (Mills) Sunderland. Ardis was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. Ardis received her education in Montevideo and was a graduate with the Montevideo High School Class of 1952.
On April 3, 1954, Ardis united in marriage to Elmer Fred Maus at the Montevideo Methodist Church in Montevideo. This marriage was blessed with four children, Darwin, Larry, Brian and Patricia. Ardis and Elmer made their home in the Montevideo area before moving to Hutchinson in 1967. They shared 47 years of marriage until the passing of Elmer Nov. 20, 2001.
Ardis worked at Janousek Café. She then was employed as a production inspector at Hutchinson Technology Inc.
She was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
Ardis enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, puzzles, gardening, flowers and spending time with her family.
Blessed be her memory.
Ardis is survived by her children, Darwin Maus of Hutchinson, Brian Maus and his wife Patricia of New Richmond, Wisconsin, and Patty Lokensgard and her husband Brian of Hutchinson; grandchildren; Delbert Maus and his wife Leslie, Michelle Maus, Sheila Posthumus and her husband Nick, Angie Maus, Patrick Maus and his wife Brandi, Amanda Lokensgard, Sarah Huerta and her husband Phil, Thomas Lokensgard and his wife Angela, Taylor Maus and Brady Maus; great-grandchildren, Taylen Maus, Tanner Maus, Madison Wichman, Eli Posthumus, Emily Posthumus, Sienna Maus, Avery Maus, Ryah Maus and Sophia Huerta; siblings, Janice Caspers and her husband Dalen, of Clara City, June Kurtzbein of Montevideo, Kenneth Sunderland and his wife Sandra, of Winsted; many other relatives and friends.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Elsie Sunderland; husband Elmer Maus; son Larry Maus; sisters, Thelma McGuigan and her husband William, and Jean Hanson; brother Dale Sunderland; brother-in-law Robert Kurtzbein; and sister-in-law Kathy Sunderland.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.