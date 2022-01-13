Jan. 8, 2022
Ardith “Ardie” R. Buan, 84 of Litchfield, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Ardith “Ardie” Rae (Young) Buan, the daughter of Leslie and Edith (Imm) Young, was born June 2, 1937, in Faribault. She was the second youngest of eight children. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. She attended school and graduated from Faribault High School. During her high school days, Ardie developed a strong work ethic and high expectations for herself.
Ardie met Richard “Dick” Buan in Nov. of 1981, and quickly fell in love. They dated for seven weeks and were united in marriage on Jan. 2, 1982, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. This union joined her four children and his three children. Ardie and Dick were blessed with 40 years together.
Throughout her life, Ardie worked at a variety of jobs in the secretarial, management, bakery, and food service fields in Faribault, Alexandria, and for the last 30 years, Litchfield. At age 65, she retired. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
She loved animals and was partial to cats. She collected bears, Precious Moments, and all things Garfield. Being out in the countryside brought her much joy and peace. Ardie was a terrific soulmate, wife and best friend to Dick. She was kind, generous, and tenderhearted. Who she was, naturally encouraged others to want to do better. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Ardie is survived by her loving husband Richard “Dick” Buan of Litchfield; children, Randy (Lynn) Feyereisn of Faribault, Sue (Gerry) Hunt of Faribault, and Jim Feyereisn of Northfield; stepchildren, Charity (Dave) Linz of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Rick (Chrysauna) Buan of Chanhassen, and Becky (Craig) Olson of Chanhassen; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and sister Ruth Sherman of Long Prairie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Daniel Feyereisn; parents-in-law Ellsworth and Mary Buan; and siblings, Duane, Lorraine, Margaret, Alan, Charles, and Warren.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.