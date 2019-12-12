Nov. 28, 2019
Ardys Leone Peterson, 101, of Montgomery, formerly of Bloomington, died peacefully surrounded by her family Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at Traditions of Montgomery. Visitation and sharing of stories will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, followed by a 3 p.m. service at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Ardys was born April 22, 1918, in Grove City, Minnesota, to Joseph G. and Minnie J. (Malmberg) Ekbom. She graduated from Grove City High School and went on to receive her teacher’s training from a Willmar technical college. She taught in a one-room school for a few years before marriage and her family took precedence.
She married Marvin S. Peterson May 16, 1940, in Minneapolis and the couple celebrated their 79th anniversary this year! Ardys sold Avon for many years while raising her children. In her early years, she was an active member of Eastern Star and Emmaus Lutheran Church. Her family was always foremost in her priorities and loved nothing more than time spent with them. She was a talented baker, loved doing crafts of any kind and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
Ardys is survived by her husband Marvin of Montgomery; daughter Bonnie (Rayland) Scholl of Grandin, North Dakota; son Marc (Kathy) Peterson of Montgomery; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Marcia Blaisdell; and grandson Randy Scholl.
Arrangements by Bruzek Funeral Home. bruzekfunerlhome.com