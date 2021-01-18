Jan. 15, 2021
Ardythe Ryan, 92, of Pine City passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at her winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona. Funeral services for Ardythe will be with St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Beroun this spring, with a private interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City.
Ardythe was born Dec. 18, 1928, to Victor and Mabel (Anderson) Swanson in Plentywood, Montana.
Ardythe is survived by her children, Mary (Donald) Schmidt of Buffalo, Deberah (Mark) Holmquist of Coon Rapids, Michael (Kris) Ryan of Mora, Kathleen (Donald) Coyour of Mankato, and Ann (Daniel) Peterson of Pine City; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren on the way; siblings, Virgil (LaVonne) Swanson, Nancy Koelln, Margaret (Myron) Janke, Thomas (Chloe) Swanson, Jeanette (Jimmy) Johnson, Vicki Buschmann, Phillip (Susan) Swanson, LeRoy Swanson, and Jerald Swanson; sisters-in-law, Jean (Mike) Schmitz and Jan Ryan; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Ryan; infant daughter Theresa Ryan; daughter Peggy Ryan-Christian; and brother James Swanson.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel, funeralandcremationservice.com.