May 22, 2022
Arianna M. Vos, 19, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, due to a car accident in Scott County. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating were the Rev. Paul Wolf and the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Austin Gertgen. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were, “Lord, I Need You”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Bless the Lord”, “Lay Me Down”, “I Can Only Imagine”, “Song of Farewell” and “The Blessing”. Casket bearers were, Haley Conn, Bella Conn, Sam Sanders, Bodie Brice, Sam Lansink and Grayson Christie.
Arianna Mae Vos was born on June 27, 2002, in Little Falls. She was the daughter of Joel and Deirdra (Juilfs) Vos. Arianna was baptized as an infant on July 21, 2002, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on Oct. 8, 2017, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She started her education at Sartell-St. Stephen, moving to Hutchinson in sixth grade and was a Cum Laude Honors graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 2020. Arianna had completed her sophomore year at Minnesota State University in Mankato, pursuing a degree in zoology.
Arianna was employed at FedEx and Pet Expo in Mankato. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and was also active in the youth group at Faith Lutheran Church. While at college in Mankato, she was active in Catholic Mavs and Cru as her faith was very important to her.
While in high school Arianna enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and playing clarinet in the high school band. She enjoyed stargazing, sunsets, hammocking, Twins games, playing Fortnite, and recently taught herself how to knit. She had a love for animals and especially enjoyed her two snakes, Alfredo and Tartar Sauce, her geckos, Beans and Clementine, and had a special bond with her dog, Piper. Arianna especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Arianna passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, due to a car accident in Scott County, at the age of 19 years. Blessed be her memory.
Arianna is survived by her parents, Joel and Deirdra Vos of Hutchinson; siblings, Aleysha Vos and her fiancé, Damien Bartz of Litchfield, Alexis Vos of Hutchinson, Axel Vos of Hutchinson; maternal grandparents, Carl and Donna Schultz of St. James; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arianna is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Derrald Juilfs; paternal grandparents, Linus and Doris Vos; and aunt Cindy Fleischhacker.
