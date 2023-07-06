July 3, 2023
Arland Bebensee of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 3, after an extended illness at the age of 86. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Apple River Community Church with a visitation one hour prior from 10-11 a.m., and military honors afterwards. A luncheon will follow. Interment will occur at Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Verdi, at a date yet to be determined.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Young of Elk River and Janice Hetland of Golden Valley; daughters, Pamela Payne (Tom) of Dayton and Paula Graff (Curtis) of Amery, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ishaka, Justin, Jeffrey and Jayson Ekiyor, Juliana and Wyatt Graff; and bonus grandchildren, Kirby (Emily) and Andy (Stacy) Graff and Mikayla, Sofia and Samantha Payne. In addition, step-children, Ann Hair (Daniel) of Tennessee, Tim Schommer of New Mexico, and Debra Olson of Montevideo; many bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Selma; wife, Lorraine; sister, Lavonne Nelson and her husband Al; brothers-in-law, James Young and Clair Hetland, step-daughter, Shelley Hawkins; and two great-granddaughters.
