May 25, 2021
Arlene A. Burgstahler, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly Stewart, passed away Tuesday, May 25, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Preston Lake Township. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. David Draeger officiating. Organist is Cyndi Washburn. Soloist is Cyndi Washburn “Good Night Down Here, Good Morning Up There.” Congregational hymns are “In The Garden” “Just A Closer Walk With Thee,” “Amazing Grace” and “Postlude: The Prayer.” Honorary casket bearers are Joni Menk, Leah Burgstahler, Elisa Burgstahler, Sara Berg, Melissa Berg, and Mary Beth Burgstahler. Casket bearers are Lorne Berg, Nathan Berg, Jacob Burgstahler, Jaime Lindahl, Justin Lindahl, Tim Menk, and Mike Wagstaff.
Arlene Annabelle (Barry) Burgstahler was born March 20, 1929, at her parent’s farmhouse north of Hector. She was the daughter of Gustav and Edith (Peterson) Barry. Arlene was baptized June 12, 1938 and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education at the country school through the eighth grade and continued her education in Hector and was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1947. Arlene finished fifth in her class.
On Sept. 1, 1949, Arlene was united in marriage to Ned Charles Burgstahler at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, by Pastors Ralph Nelson and C.B. Frank. This marriage was blessed with four children, Rita, Steven, Neil, and Beth. Arlene and Ned lived and farmed south of Stewart. They shared 63 years of marriage until the passing of Ned Feb. 16, 2013.
Before Arlene was married to Ned, she was employed as a bookkeeper at Gamble-Skogmo General Store. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a longtime member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake and served on many committees. Arlene had a passion for flowers and vegetable gardening; she canned the vegetables she grew. She enjoyed fishing with Ned and she often caught the first and usually the biggest fish. Arlene also enjoyed Canada fishing trips, RV camping, golfing, playing cards, bowling in Gibbon, and spending time with family and friends. They spent 23 years wintering at their home in Rio Grande Valley, Texas and traveling together; going on many trips including 12 foreign countries. They saw most of the United States via both car and RV. She especially loved their multiple trips to Hawaii with close friends.
Arlene passed away Tuesday, May 25, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 92 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Arlene is survived by her children, Rita Berg and her husband Franklin, of Hector, Steven Burgstahler and his wife Sara, of Stewart, Neil Burgstahler and his wife Patricia, of Darwin, Beth Burgstahler of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Lorne (Sara) Berg, Jaime (Justin) Lindahl, Joni (Tim) Menk, Nathan (Melissa) Berg, Jacob (Mary Beth) Burgstahler, Leah Burgstahler (Mike Wagstaff), and Elisa Burgstahler; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Gloria Jakobitz of Stewart; sisters-in-law, Jean Pittman of Hutchinson, and Ellen Burgstahler of Indiana; brother-in-law John Burgstahler and his wife Sharon, of Stewart; many nieces, nephews, other friends, and family members.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Edith Barry; husband Ned Burgstahler; sisters, Adeline Milbeck, and Rosella Christiansen; sisters-in-law, Lois Bryan, Zelda Burgstahler, and Irene Burgstahler; brothers-in-law, Edwin Milbeck, LeVoy Christiansen, Robert Jakobitz, James Burgstahler, George Bryan, and Delmar Pittman.
