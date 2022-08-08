July 30, 2022
Arlene Brown, 91, passed away July 30 in her home surrounded by family.
Arlene was born in 1930 in Litchfield. She grew up on a farm with her parents, her brother Donald and favorite dog, Tiny. She attended an old fashioned one-room schoolhouse, until high school, graduating in 1948. After serving two years in the Women's Army Corp, she moved back to Minnesota and married her husband, Arnold, and then moved to Hibbing where she raised her three boys Ron, Ken and Jeff. Arlene loved the outdoors and was always biking, hiking and traveling. Arlene was extremely selfless, never thinking about herself but always about others and the world around her. In her later years, Arlene loved playing cards, her pet cats, seeing her plants grow and being around all her family members. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.