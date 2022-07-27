July 19, 2022
Arlene E. Dubisar, 93, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, July 26, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Stefanie Morgan. Pianist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Bonnie Baumetz, "Old Rugged Cross." Congregational hymns were, "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." Casket bearers were Colby Smith, Nick Smith, Kerry Hansen, Geoffrey Hansen, Mitchell Hansen, Cole Hoops, Chase Hoops, Bennett Tomes, Troy Schwarze, Kyle Seifert.
Arlene Eleanor Dubisar was born on Sept. 14, 1928, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Carl and Lydia (Schulz) Damlow. Arlene was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Trinity Evangelical Church in Lynn Township. She grew up on the family farm in Lynn Township and walked to country school, which she attended through the eighth grade. In her youth, Arlene worked on the family farm milking cows and doing chores. After completing the eighth grade, she worked at Riverside Café in Hutchinson.
On Sept. 2, 1947, Arlene was united in marriage to Jerry Dubisar at Trinity Evangelical & Reformed Church in Lynn Township. This marriage was blessed with six children, Caroline, Evelyn, Geri, Carl, Tom and Laura. Arlene and Jerry resided in Hutchinson. They shared 35 years of marriage before the passing of Jerry in 1982.
Arlene enjoyed volunteering at Burns Manor, the church kitchen, Girl Scouts, and the school. She was also a special caregiver for friends and neighbors. Arlene was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, embroidery, sewing, puzzles, crosswords, and going to church. Arlene donated many quilts she made to veterans, organizations through the church, and the community. She enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Arlene passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 93 years. She will be greatly missed by many.
Blessed be her memory.
Arlene is survived by her children, Evelyn (Ron) Hansen of Hutchinson, Geri (Dan) Smith of Hutchinson, Carl Dubisar of St. Louis Park, Tom (special friend Aileen) Dubisar of Winona, Laura (Scott) Tomes of Minnetrista; grandchildren, Allison Tomes, Sydney Tomes, Bennett Tomes, Colby Smith, Angela (Dusty) Karstens, Nick Smith, Jenna Smith, Penny (Chris) Bengston, Holly (Leroy) Beck, Kerry (Carol) Hansen, Jody Hansen, Jenny Hansen and her special friend, Nate; 12 great-grandchildren, Charisse, Katarina, Geoffrey, Alecia, Mitchell, Cole, Chase, Kennedi, Sophia, Elijah, Logan, Landon; five great-great-grandchildren, Reid, Drake, Avery, Andi, Mack; siblings, Willard (Carol) Damlow, Harriet Koelln, Loretta Svoboda, Martina Mathews; sisters-in-Law, Beatrice Koester, Eldora Damlow, Diane Damlow; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lydia Damlow; husband Jerry Dubisar; daughter, Caroline (Gerry) Beck; grandson Cory Hansen; siblings, Dorothy (Ervin) Forcier, Raymond (Elsie) Damlow, Everett Damlow, Ervin Damlow, Alfred Damlow.
