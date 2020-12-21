Dec. 12, 2020
Arlene Joyce Christensen, 78, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel, with interment following in spring. The Rev. Ralph Erickson and the Rev. Mike Newsom officiated. Organist was Penny Newsom. Congregational hymns were “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Old Rugged Cross,” and “Silent Night.” Casket bearers were Justin Miller, Nick Milbrandt, Brandon Christensen, Dean Euerle, Chad Schmandt and Jeff Schmandt.
Arlene Joyce Christensen was born May 25, 1942, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Edward and Berndina (Runke) Miller. Arlene was baptized as an infant June 19, 1942, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 20, 1956, by the Rev. Kirsch, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1960. Arlene furthered her education for two more years at the Willmar Vocational Institute in Willmar, receiving an accounting degree.
On May 5, 1962, Arlene was united in marriage to Nathan Christensen at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with seven children, Neal, Leon, Verne, Kristine, Anita, Baby Girl and Corrine. Arlene and Nathan resided on a farm north of Hutchinson before moving to Dassel in 1969. They shared 31 years of marriage until Nathan passed away April 22, 1994.
Arlene was employed at the Prairie House in Dassel as a cook for nine years. She was then employed as a secretary for the cable company in Hutchinson, and then at Mykkanen Homes in Cokato until she retired in 2004. Arlene took great pride in her secretary work. After retirement, she did part-time day care for grandchildren and others. Arlene was an active member of Lamson Evangelical Free Church in Dassel, where she began a relationship with Jesus and was later baptized as an adult at Long Lake in Dassel.
Arlene enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching and gardening. She also loved to sing, play her records, and had a collection of bells in which her grandchildren were not allowed to play with. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Arlene needed assistance with her care, she became a resident at Dassel Lakeside Assistant Living in May 2009. In April 2019, she moved to Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Arlene is survived by her children, Neal Christensen and his wife Sara of Darwin, Leon Christensen and his special friend Brenda Jackson of Darwin, Kristine Benson and her special friend Scott Prescott of Dassel, Anita McCarthy and her husband James of Hutchinson, and Corrine Grotto and her husband Mike of Dassel; grandchildren, Jesse Johnson, Amie Christensen, Tyler Christensen, Britny Nelson and her husband James, Nichole Christensen, Kelsey Christensen, Kayla Benson, Chloe Benson, Devon McCarthy, Dawson McCarthy, Kaylee Greiner, Sydney Greiner, Cambria Greiner, Hunter Grotto, Natalie Grotto and Isaac Grotto; great-grandchildren, Charlette Kargas and Aubrey Greiner; sister Gelyla Milbrandt of Stewart; sisters-in-law, Shirley Miller of Hutchinson, Ardys Euerle of Dassel, Linda Christensen of North Carolina, and Kathy Hantge and her husband Everett of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Kenny Christensen and his wife Pam of Paynesville; many other relatives and friends.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Berndina Miller; father- and mother-in-law Alvin and Viola Christensen; husband Nathan Christensen; children, Verne Christensen and Baby Girl Christensen; siblings, Maxine Otto and her husband Art, and Merlyn Miller; brothers-in-law, Richard Milbrandt, Norman Christensen, Vernon Christensen, and Burt Euerle; and many other close relatives and friends.
