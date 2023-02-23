Feb. 23, 2023
Arlene Klitzke, 98, passed on to glory in Willmar, on Feb. 23. A private family service will be held later in the year.
Arlene loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with her family. Summer picnics, Thanksgivings, and especially Christmas celebrations were magical times for us to enjoy.
We remain thankful for those special memories.
She is survived by daughters Susan (Robert) Brown of Omaha, Nebraska, Marsha (Steven) Helland of Vancouver, Washington, Cindy (James) Werder of Willmar, Minnesota, Penny Smith of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Robin Klitzke of Minneapolis; good friend Gerard Raddemacher of Bellingham; brother, Donald (Bonnie) Carlson of Minneapolis; and sister Iva Stockdill of Brooklyn Center; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Bertina Carlson; brothers, Herlin, Mervin, Laverne Carlson; daughters, Judy and husband Jerry Beckman, and Debbie Klitzke; Earl, her loving husband of 73 years preceded her in 2015.
Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Litchfield, or a charity of your choice.