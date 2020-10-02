Sept. 28, 2020
Arlene Mae (Nicol) Witte, 90, of Allison, Iowa, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Sept. 28, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa while in hospice care. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
Arlene was born to James and Nellie (Stamps) Nicol May 28, 1930 in Union Grove Township, Meeker County. She grew up on a farm and attended country school. She graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1948. Following high school, she worked at 3M and later as a purchasing agent at Goebel Fixture Company for 35 years.
On Feb. 1, 1953, she was united in marriage to Marvin Witte at Union Church in Mannanah. Following their marriage they made their home on Lewis Avenue in Hutchinson, built a house in the woods near Lake Manuela and then returned to Hutchinson. In December 2019, they moved to the Elm Springs assisted living facility in Allison, Iowa to be closer to their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In March of 2020, as her memory declined, she became a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa.
She was happiest when she was quilting, working on counted cross stitch, reading and playing cards with friends. She made many quilts for Operation Smile. When the weather was nice, she and Marvin enjoyed spending time at the Gopher Campfire Sanctuary in Hutchinson watching “God’s creatures.” Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant so much to her. If you knew her, you knew she loved to walk and could often be seen walking around the block with her “buggy.”
Arlene is survived by her very best friend, her husband of 67 years Marvin Witte of Allison, Iowa; two daughters, Charlene (Char) and David Krahling of Sioux Center, Iowa and Gaylene (Buzzy) and Patrick Vickers of Greene, Iowa; four grandchildren, Maggie (Jon) Hartzler of Atkins, Iowa, Libby (Jordan) Batey of Waverly, Iowa, Katie (Jake) Poirier of Des Moines, Iowa and Rich Vickers of New York, New York; and five great-grandchildren, Finley, Miles and Matilda Hartzler and Harriet and George Batey; step-brother James Haagenson; step-sister Mary (Dan) Schultz; two God-daughters, Joy Hix and Tracy Herdina; and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Arnold Haagenson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Alice Witte, Wendell and Mildred Witte and Robert and Evelyn Casper; and step-brothers, Gary Haagenson and Doug Haagenson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gopher Campfire Wildlife SANCTUARY, 23102 Lake Hook Road, Hutchinson MN 55350 or paypal.me/gophersanctuary.
Cards of condolence may be sent to Marvin Witte, 1011 7th Street Apt 10, Allison Iowa 50602.