May 8, 2021
Arlene Marjorie (Tupa) Gehlen, 93, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, May 8, at Glencoe Regional Health. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment following at Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends is 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. The Rev. John Hayes officiating. Song leader is Kendra Klobe. Musical selections are “Here I Am, Lord,” “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling,” “Panis Angelicus,” “Song of Farewell” and “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name.” Pianist is Denise Lueders. Urn bearers are Arlene’s granddaughters, Mary Krebsbach and Katherine Gries.
Arlene Marjorie (Tupa) Gehlen was born April 26, 1928, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of George Sr. and Alice (Chap) Tupa. Arlene was baptized as an infant May 6, 1928, by the Rev. Wenceslaus Skluzacek, received her first communion April 7, 1940, by the Rev. Francis Tomek, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth Oct. 25, 1942, also by Tomek, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. She received her education in Silver Lake, graduating with the Silver Lake High School Class of 1946 as valedictorian. Arlene continued her education taking investment courses.
Arlene was united in marriage to Orville Gehlen at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Arlene and Orville made their home in Richfield; Mauston, Wisconsin; and then moved back to Glencoe in 1961. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Sandra and Suzanne.
Arlene worked as an investment representative at Marquette Bank and Wells Fargo in Hutchinson until 2002 when she retired. She started in the 1950s in banking as a teller then teller supervisor at the Northwest Bank in Bloomington. She was an active member of Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. As her ministry to the church, she was a reader at Mass, member of the Parish Council, and volunteered for many events. Arlene was on the Gift Shop Board at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, and a member of the Red Hat Society and the Glencoe Study Club.
Arlene enjoyed buying antiques, shopping, decorating and playing bridge and other card games. Family and friends were very important to her and she treasured the time spent with them.
Blessed be her memory.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Sandra Krebsbach and her husband Norbert “Nob,” of Mendota Heights, and Suzanne Tudor and her husband Mark, of Plymouth; grandchildren, Mary Krebsbach of Eagan, and Katherine Gries and her husband Thomas, of Barrington, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Mason Krebsbach, Anna Krebsbach, Maeve Gries and Clair Gries; brothers, George Tupa and his wife Eyone, of Glencoe, and Roy Tupa and his wife Sharon, of Glencoe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Orville Gehlen; parents George Sr. and Alice Tupa; sister Geraldine Darsow and her husband George; and infant brother Loren Tupa.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.