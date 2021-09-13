Sept. 11, 2021
Arlene Mabel Poirier, 90, of Litchfield died on Saturday at Bethany Home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. The memorial service will be live-streamed at johnsonhagglund.com. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Lutheran Church, Ecumen Hospice or Emmaus Place.
The daughter of William and Lydia (Lieder) Bingenheimer, she was born April 28, 1931, in Hanover. She received her education in Hanover and at Buffalo High School. She was baptized on June 7, 1931, and was confirmed on June 25, 1943. Arlene was united in marriage to Alphonse Poirier on July 5, 1969, in Litchfield. She lived in Lyndale and St. Louis Park before moving to Litchfield in 1969. She was the co-owner of Varner’s Furniture Store in Lyndale and worked for Forman Ford Paint in Golden Valley. Arlene was the mind behind Poirier Trucking in Litchfield. She later worked for Anderson Chemical as an office assistant in Litchfield for many years until her retirement. Arlene was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary where she was past president and a conductress for many years. She liked to watch the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves games. She followed Zack’s sports while both playing and coaching. She loved to do word finds; enjoyed bowling - including weekly Wii bowling; went to dances, took bus tour trips and spent time with her family and friends.
Arlene is survived by her children, Barb (Ron) Piepenburg of Litchfield, Diane (Jeff) Loven of Dassel, and Doug (Dana) Varner of Greenfield; grandchildren Zack, Jeremy, Kyle, Alex, Mallory, Matthew and Benjamin; great-grandchildren Tyler, Caleb, Trevor and Maddison; and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lydia; husband Al; and her sister and brother-in-law Erma and Clarence Dressel.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com