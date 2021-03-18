March 15, 2021
Arlene Rueckert, 92, of Litchfield formerly of Grove City, died Monday, March 15, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Johnson Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service. Interment will be in the Ripley Cemetery. This service will be available to watch via Live Stream on the Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home website.
Arlene Esther Rueckert was born March 10, 1929 in Atwater, the daughter of Theodore and Caroline (Mohr) Kahmeyer. She was number eight of eleven children. During her youth, she moved with her family from Atwater to Eden Valley, to Fair Haven, and then in 1945 to Litchfield. After completing school, she worked as a waitress for Litchfield restaurants until she married Ralph Feb. 6, 1948. During her married years, they resided in Grove City until 1960, in Rosendale until 1963, in Dassel until 1965, in Grove City until 1980, in Annandale until 1987, and then in Litchfield. She partnered with Ralph as he managed local creameries, planning and hosting annual board meetings, printing butter, and helping with cooperative creamery events and dairy promotional events. At home, she took enjoyment in socializing with the neighbors, providing daycare for various families and doing garment alterations for friends. She enjoyed sewing and interior decorating projects, playing cards and aggravation marble games. She also looked forward to traveling and snowmobiling with Ralph. In her later years, she enjoyed talking to her eleven grandchildren and seeing her eight great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed her fellowship with members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City.
Arlene is survived by her children; Roger (Virginia) of Mazeppa, Doug (Benita) of Litchfield, Russell (Tamara) of Litchfield, and Jim (Connie) of Dell Rapids, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren, Derek (Kari), Juliah, Allen (Kristina), Laura (Davey), Michael (Maren), Shelly, Amy (Eric), Willard, Kristen, Jamie (Dustin), and Alex; eight great-grandchildren; sister Louise (Jenni) Lietzau of Apple Valley; brother-in-law Gerald Rueckert of Litchfield; and sisters-in-law, Donna Rueckert of Grove City, and Betty Kahmeyer of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph; two brothers, Ronald, and LaMoine; seven sisters, Mabel, Viola, Adeline, Luella, Florence, Bernice, and Dorothy.
