Dec. 11, 2022
Arlene Mae Wendolek, 91, of Silver Lake passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be at 9 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday, Dec. 17 AT THE CHURCH. Casket bearers will be Arlene’s grandchildren, Heidi Kolasinski, Jeff Chalupsky, Megan Oleson, Erin Ferris, Jill Kohlmann, Nate Oleson, Jake Wendolek, Joe Wendolek, Jesse Wendolek, Chad Wendolek and Josh Wendolek and step-grandchildren, Brandon Rosenow and Adam Rosenow.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Glencoe the daughter of Carl & Blanche (Ruzicka) Jilek. Arlene was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. She graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1948.
On Oct. 18, 1948, Arlene M. Jilek and John T. Wendolek Jr. were joined in holy marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with five children.
Arlene and John engaged in farming for 58 years. They moved into Silver Lake in 2005. John preceded his loving wife in death on Aug. 18, 2020.
She loved gardening, baking, making doilies, going to the casino, senior citizens and the coffee club. Arlene was a social person!
She was a faithful, longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Survived by her loving children, Michael (Susan) Wendolek, Joyce (Todd) Rosenow, Jean (Neal) Oleson and Julie (Fritz) Juno; a daughter-in-law Linda Wendolek; eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren; a sister Yvonne Nowak; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Arlene was preceded in death by a son Robert “Bob” Wendolek; her parents; a brother Ron (Veronica) Jilek; brother-in-law Louis Nowak; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harry and Arlene Wendolek.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com