Arlene M. Westphall, 84, of Grand Marais died peacefully Feb. 2. Arlene has donated her body to the University of Minnesota and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Arlene was born Dec. 8, 1937, in North Kingston, to Eddie and Mabel (Rice) Nelson.
She enjoyed keeping up with the antics of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Facebook, puzzles, polka music, casinos, fishing and camping with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Joe (Patti) Westphall of Darwin, Jill (Jason) Hill of Grand Marais, John (Ann) Westphall of Waskish, Jeanine (Brett) Hansen of Lutsen; grandchildren, Jeremy, Nathan, Amanda, Adam, Cody, Chasity, Darryl and David; 19 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Russell Nelson, Harold Nelson; sisters, Dorothy Strand, Shirley Burlingham and Linda Wimmer.