April 21, 2020
Arlene M. Williams, 85, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, April 21, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A private family service will be at the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin with interment in the Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery in rural Grove City, Meeker County. The Rev. Troy Pflibsen officiant. Special Music: “Till We Meet Again,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” and “Over The Rainbow”. Honorary Casket Bearers are Arlene’s nephews – Kevin Johnson, Les Johnson, Brian Johnson, and cousin’s Paul Nelson, Vern Madson, and Merle Hanson. Casket Bearers are Arlene’s Family
Arlene Marie Williams was born April 27, 1934, in rural Litchfield. She was the daughter of Albin and Pearl (Madson) Holmgren. Arlene was baptized as an infant at her home, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Arndahl Church in Grove City. She received her education in Litchfield, and was a graduate of the Litchfield High School Class of 1952.
On June 21, 1953, Arlene was united in marriage to Charles McCoy at Arndahl Church in Grove City. This marriage was blessed with three children, Michael, Mary, and Marcia. Arlene and Charles resided in Minneapolis, and later moved to Litchfield.
On March 15, 1984, Arlene was united in marriage to Cedric F. Williams at Maluhia Lutheran Church in Makaha, Hawaii. They spent their time in Makaha, Hawaii, and Litchfield. They shared 28 years of marriage together until Cedric passed away Sept. 3, 2012.
Arlene was employed by Meeker County as Clerk of County Court. She retired in 1986. Arlene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Arlene enjoyed traveling and was able to travel to all 50 states. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, reading, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
Arlene passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 85 years. Blessed be her memory.
Arlene is survived by her children, Michael C. McCoy and his wife Connie, of Lebanon, Illinois, Mary C. McCoy of Litchfield, Marcia Haefner and her husband Andrew, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; grandchildren, Kelly Carter and her husband Michael, Dan McCoy and Tiffani Berkel, Bradley McCoy and his fiancé Madison Thiel, Sarah Haefner and Ryan Cornelius, Amy Shanafield and her husband John, Drew Haefner, Anne Pierceall, Lisa Martin and her husband Vernon, and Brooke Barnett and her husband Jason; great grandchildren, Madelyn, Isla, and Lillian Carter, Isabelle McCoy, Luke, Sam, and Morgan Barnett, Cali Kichline, and Lauren Pierceall; also
many other relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Albin and Pearl Holmgren; first husband Charles McCoy; second husband Cedric F. Williams; brothers, Donald Holmgren and Allan Holmgren; sister Phyllis (Marvin) Johnson; and niece Sharon Nelson.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.