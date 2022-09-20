Sept. 14, 2022
Arliss M. Ortloff, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Funeral service was Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “I Know that My Redeemer Lives” and “The Church is One Foundation”. Casket bearers were her grandchildren, Jason Ortloff, Ryan Ortloff, Shannon Kour, Joseph Bloemke, Dustin Ortloff, Ben Dezell, Kaelyn Dezell.
Arliss Mae Ortloff was born on Oct. 22, 1931, at her grandparent’s home in Ellsworth Township. She was the daughter of Albert and Mabel (Mattsfield) Jorgensen. Arliss was baptized as an infant at her grandparent’s home, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 25, 1945, at Main Street Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1949.
On Nov. 14, 1951, Arliss was united in marriage to Orlin Ortloff at Main Street Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Dale, Deborah, and Sandra, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Arliss and Orlin resided in Waseca and later moved near and to Hutchinson. They shared 70 years of marriage.
Arliss was employed as a secretary in various locations in Waseca, and retired in 1989 from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waseca. Arliss and Orlin moved to Lake Washington in Darwin in 1990, enjoyed retirement, traveling and moved to Hutchinson in 2011.
Arliss enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, bowling, boating, fishing, and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Arliss passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home, at the age of 90 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Arliss is survived by her husband, Orlin Ortloff of Hutchinson; son, Dale (Linda) Ortloff of Hutchinson; daughters, Deborah (Dan) Bloemke of Lakeville, Sandra Dezell of Champlin; grandchildren, Jason Ortloff, Ryan Ortloff, Shannon Kour, Joseph Bloemke, Dustin Ortloff, Ben Dezell, Kaelyn Dezell; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Andersen of Shakopee; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arliss is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mabel Jorgensen; parents in law, Andrew and Lillie Ortloff; brother, Albert Jorgensen.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.