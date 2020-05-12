May 7, 2020
Arloene “Fran” Pribyl, 94, of Maple Lake died peacefully May 7, in rural Eden Valley with her family by her side. Due to current social constraints, a celebration of life service will be at a later date in Maple Lake. Burial will take place in the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery in Maple Lake.
Arloene “Fran” Frances Anderson was born June 17, 1925, in Fairmont, to David and Alice (Hengel) Anderson. She was a 1943 graduate from South Minneapolis High School. Not long after school, Fran went to work as a literal “Rosie the Riveter” building aircrafts for the war at Honeywell in the Twin Cities. She later worked as a secretary in Minneapolis. On May 28, 1949, Fran was united in marriage to Louis Pribyl at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Maple Lake. This union blessed the couple with two daughters and a son whom together they raised in Maple Lake. Not only did Fran work from the home a loving mother and farmers wife, but she also worked as a waitress and cook at the Buffalo Café. After her family was raised, Fran went back to school and became a nurse’s assistant and worked at the Buffalo Hospital. She later worked at Carlson Dolls in Maple Lake as well as a Foster Grandparent for the Buffalo School District. Fran and her co-crafter Judy Johnson shared their artistic talents crafting sweatshirts and travelling across the area selling them at craft fairs. Besides all of her work, there were a variety of hobbies and passions that brought her great joy in life. She and her husband Louis served as 4H Leaders with the Silver Maple 4H Club for many years. She was also a member of the Annandale Art Club, and went on numerous Mom’s Club Retreats with friends. Later in life, she was a member of the Granite City Book Club and could always be found with a book or a word search in her hands. Fran had a lifelong love of crafting, needlepointing, and quilting. Many of these gifts she shared with her family and will be cherished for generations to come. To relax in the summertime, Fran could be found tending to her bountiful gardens so she could later can her produce. All of these talents and countless others, Fran was proud to pass down to not only her children, but her grandchildren as well. Fran will be remembered by her family as a supportive teacher. Fran was not only a mother, and a grandmother, but a friend. She saw the good in everything and everyone and truly was a mother to many. What brought Fran the greatest joy in life always was her family. Any family gathering was sure to bring a smile to her face. She loved getting to see her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow and be there for all of their life events. Although Fran lived a long and beautiful 94 years of life, she will be dearly missed by many. These memories and countless others will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her. Blessed be her memory.
Fran is survived by her daughters, Arloene “Arlie” (Steven Sr.) LaVine of Eden Valley, and Ruth (Tom) Ternes of Eden Valley; foster daughter Becky Halbert-Kramer of Foreston; her son James Pribyl of Maple Lake; her grandchildren, Holly (Jeff) Booth of Sartell, Sarah (Eric) Warmka of New Ulm, Michelle (David Bistram) LaVine of Eden Valley, Steven Jr. (fiancé Ali Danzeisen) LaVine of Litchfield, Heather (Jason Stoesz) Yanish of Maple Lake, Melonie (Troy DeMorett) Yanish of Eden Valley, Misty Yanish of St. Cloud, Mac Pribyl of Monticello; and her nine great-grandchildren.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Louis Pribyl; sister LaVonne “Peggy” Elsenpeter; infant grandson,Shawn Kendrick Pribyl; and daughter-in-law Patty Pribyl.
To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org