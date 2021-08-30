Aug. 28, 2021
Arloueen Elna Van Ort, 83, of Litchfield, died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
The daughter of Roy and Isola (Johnson) Johnson, she was born March 4, 1938, in Willmar. She graduated as the salutatorian of Willmar High School in 1956 and was united in marriage to Paul Van Ort at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar on Aug. 1, 1959. She worked as an office assistant for Anderson Chemical and was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. She was a volunteer at the Litchfield Hospital gift shop and enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening, flowers and spending time with her family.
Arloueen is survived by her children, Mark (Lynn) Van Ort of Milaca and Rod (Cheryl) Van Ort of Litchfield; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, LaRose Johnson of Spicer, LaVonne Johnson of Tacoma, Washington, Steven (DeDe) Johnson of Kandiyohi, and Scott Johnson of Kandiyohi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Isola; husband, Paul; brother, Dayton; and sister, Darlene.
