May 18, 2020
Arlyce J. Drahos, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away on Mon. May 18, 2020, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Graveside service was Sat., May 23, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Soloist was Will Holt, singing “Abide With Me.” Casket bearers were Arlyce’s family. Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church: 335 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN 55350.
Arlyce Jean Drahos was born on Dec. 9, 1932, in Runeburg Township. She was the daughter of Oscar and Alma (Flaata) Danielson. Arlyce was baptized as an infant on Feb. 19, 1933, at First English Lutheran Church by the Rev. O.N. Nelson in Menahga, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 22, 1947, at Svea Lutheran Church by the Rev. O.E. Turnquist in Svea. She was a graduate of Willmar High School, Class of 1950. Arlyce furthered her education at Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, for two years, graduating in 1952.
On April 27, 1957, Arlyce was united in marriage to Raymond Drahos at Svea Lutheran Church in Svea. This marriage was blessed with three children, James, Daniel, and Karen. Arlyce and Raymond resided in Hutchinson. They shared 51 years of marriage until the passing of Raymond on Nov. 5, 2008.
Arlyce was employed at the State Bank of Blomkest from 1952 to 1957. She was then employed at Juul Contracting Company. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Arlyce enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Arlyce passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson, at the age of 87 years. Blessed be her memory.
Arlyce is survived by her children, James (Cindy) Drahos of Eagan, Daniel (Sherry) Drahos, of Hutchinson, Karen Drahos of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Jonathan (Alina) Drahos, Anna Drahos and Amy Drahos-Koehler; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Kylynn, and Rylee; many other relatives and friends.
Arlyce is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Alma Danielson and husband, Raymond.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.