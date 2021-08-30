Aug. 28, 2021
Arlyn Charles Hedtke, 75, of Grove City died Saturday at his home in Grove City. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at church.
The son of Edward and Ruth (Lindberg) Hedtke, he was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Willmar. He was raised on the family farm in Grove City with his four siblings. Arlyn was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atwater. In 1964, Arlyn graduated from Grove City High School.
When Arlyn was just 16 years old he took over the family farm following the death of his father and helped support his family. It was in these early years of his life that Arlyn developed an incredibly strong work ethic that never wavered as the years went by.
In March of 1967, while at a dance at Al’s Tavern in Roscoe, Arlyn met his soon-to-be bride Bernie Fuchs and quickly fell in love. He married the love of his life just six months later Sept. 9. This union was blessed with their son, Kelly, and their daughters, Shelly, Dawn, and Amy. Arlyn and Bernie raised their children on the same farm he grew up on and where he lived his entire life. Arlyn was a family man and loved nothing more than being a husband, father, and grandfather. Arlyn and Bernie shared nearly 54 years of marriage.
Arlyn farmed and raised hogs until 1984. He then went to Willmar Technical College and graduated in 1986. For the next 25 years he worked at Towmaster in Litchfield. Although he retired in 2011 at the age of 65, Arlyn wasn’t one to just sit still. He was actively involved in Atwater Threshers for many years and enjoyed going to threshing shows. He could often be found mowing lawn which was a task he loved as well as tending to his garden. He loved John Deere tractors and he was proud of his collection. He also enjoyed traveling. Arlyn cherished sitting in the gazebo sharing stories, the news of the day, and life events with his family and friends. He was a man of few words and was always thoughtful about what he said.
Faith was very important to Arlyn. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he served in many roles.
Arlyn passed away peacefully at his home just as he wanted.
Arlyn is survived by his beloved wife Bernie of Grove City; children, Kelly (Tricia) Hedtke of Litchfield, Shelly (Mike) Sworski of Richmond, Dawn Hedtke of Annandale (special friend Larry Lee), and Amy (Chad) Johnson of Monticello; grandchildren, Bailee Shoutz (Josh), Zach Hedtke (Shelby), Cole Sworski, Brooke Sworski, Luke Cropp (Kayt-fiancee), Lindsay Cropp, Autumn Johnson, and Lilly Johnson; step-grandchildren, Brittany Vredenburg (Alan), Hunter Lee (Shayna), Malory Lee (Devon); great-grandchildren, Emmersin Shoutz, Easton Shoutz; step great-grandchildren, Wayne Vredenburg, and Gracie Lee; bonus “grandson” Eli Anderson; and brothers and sisters, Edryce Boreen of Gordon, Wisconsin, Audrey Anderson of Litchfield, Ronnie (Judi) Hedtke of Atwater, and Kayleen (Ken) Johnson of New London.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ruth; infant grandson Cameron Cropp; daughter-in-law Suzanne Hedtke; brothers-in-law, Eugene Boreen and Larry Anderson.