Oct. 9, 2021
Arlys Kendall, 76, of Dassel, passed away Saturday Oct. 9, at Dassel Nursing Home following a brief illness.
Arlys Ardell Wendorff was born May 24, 1945, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of William and Margaret Schmeling Wendorff. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Acoma Township. She graduated from Hutchinson High School with the Class of 1963.
On Dec. 11, 1973, she was united in marriage to Norm Kendall. She retired from 3M Company after 28 years of service.
Arlys is survived by her husband Norm; and siblings and their spouses, Wallace and Janey Wendorff, Willard and Renee Wendorff, and Diane and Rich Soenen.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Corina.
The family suggests that memorials be directed to Dassel Nursing Home, 441 William Ave E., Dassel, MN 55325, in Arlys’ memory.