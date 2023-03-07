March 1, 2023
Arnold “Arnie” Joseph Bottem, 90, passed away on March 1, in Burnsville, from complications of congestive heart failure. He was surrounded with love from his wife, Delores and other family members. A Celebration of Life for Arnold will be held this spring or summer, with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arnold was born in 1932 to parents, George and Thea (Blackstead) Bottem in St. James, and went to country school until eighth grade. He became a farm hand at 13 and was drafted into the army in 1952. Arnie married his hometown sweetheart, Delores Bowers, on May 3, 1953, before he was shipped off to Korea, where he served in the Army as a mechanic and military chauffeur until 1954.
After returning from Korea, Arnie worked as a car mechanic and sold Fuller Brush and Electrolux vacuum products. He earned a vocational degree in electronics from Mankato Technical College and was hired by 3M in Hutchinson in 1957 as a quality control specialist. Arnie worked at 3M for 34 years as a supervisor in the magnetics plant.
Arnie built their cabin on Lake Minnie-Belle near Litchfield, where he loved to fish, sail and water ski. He enjoyed sailing Lake Pepin, Lake Superior, and the Florida Gulf. After retirement, Arnie and Delores sailed the great loop for ten months down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico and back up the east coast and through the Great Lakes. They enjoyed ballroom and square dancing together and traveled all over the world. Some of his favorite places to visit were the Virgin Islands, Mazatlán, Hawaii, and Florida. After growing up and living in Minnesota his whole life, Arnie embraced the warmer climates in his later years.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Delores; daughter, Cindy Wardell from Cape Coral, Florida; son, David (Renae) Bottem from Apple Valley; grandchildren, Kristen Schlottke, Brittany (Cole) Borgeson, Garrett Wardell, Katelyn (Justin) Marschall, and Thomas Bottem; great-grandchild, Ava Borgeson.
In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by his three brothers, Telford, Kenneth, James; and sister Ruth Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Open Arms of Minnesota meal program, which prepares and delivers nourishing meals free of charge to critically ill Minnesotans and their loved ones. Donations can be made in his memory at https://www.openarmsmn.org/donate.