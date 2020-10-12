Oct. 7, 2020
Arnold O. Severson, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 12, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Mark Richardson and Rev. Brian Nehring officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller.
Soloist was Pastor Brian Nehring “The Lord’s Prayer”. Congregational Hymns were “Borning Cry” , “Heaven’s Gonna Be My Home” , and “God Bless America” . Casket bearer were Wayne Severson, Gregg Machemehl, Doug Johnson, Scott Severson, Jon Radtke, Marty Harms, Michael Harms and Kevin Harms. Military Honors: by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Eulogy by Lynda and Steve Belgum. Readers were Allison Wash, Joseph Wash, and Everest Severson
Arnold Olaf Severson was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Galesville, Wisconsin. He was the son of Olaf and Helga (Thompson) Severson. Arnold was baptized as an infant at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, Wisconsin. He was confirmed April 29, 1951 at Norwegian Lutheran Church in Bergen Township. He received his education in Lester Prairie, and was a graduate with the Lester Prairie High School Class of 1955. Arnold furthered his education at Austin Vocational Technical College for a year and half as a Journeyman.
Arnold entered active military service in the United States Navy Nov. 17, 1955, in Washington D.C. and served his country during the Cold War. He received an Honorable Discharge Oct. 12, 1957, in Washington D.C. and achieved the rank of PN3.
On Sept. 30, 1961, Arnold was united in marriage to Myrtice Esther Harms at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. This marriage was blessed with three children, Sondra, Lynda, and Mark. Arnold and Myrtice resided in Glencoe, Willmar, Moorhead, and made their home in Hutchinson in 1966. They shared 59 years of marriage.
Arnold was employed at 3M in Hutchinson as an Air Conditioning Refrigeration Specialist for 31 years, until his retirement January 1, 1997. During his career with 3M, he started Arnie’s Refrigeration; where he sold and installed over 50 air conditioning units in homes around the greater Hutchinson area. He fixed and maintained many refrigeration appliances which provided additional income to help him build the farm of his dreams. Arnold was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, photography, landscaping, and doing home improvement projects. Arnold was also very involved in the church choir, 3M Cares, Meals on Wheels, St. Cloud Singing Saints and the Republican Party.
Arnold passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 83 years. Blessed be his memory.
Arnold is survived by his spouse Myrtice Severson of Hutchinson; children, Sondra Wash and her husband Samuel, of Richardson, Texas, Lynda Belgum and her husband Stephen, of Irvine, California, and Mark Severson and his wife Alisha, of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Allison Wash, Joseph Wash, Mark Belgum, Zachary Belgum, McKinley Severson, Everest Severson, and Hagen Severson; siblings, Harold Severson and his wife Lois, of Lester Prairie, Ardyce Johnson of Fort Morgan, Colorado, Donald Severson of Valparaiso, Indiana, Donna Machemehl and her husband Ralph, of Lester Prairie; sister-in-law LuAnn Harms of Glencoe; brother-in law Harlan Harms and his wife, Barbara, of Prior Lake,; brother-in-law Hillard Harms of Neenah, Wisconsin; and any other relatives and friends.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Olaf and Helga Severson; brothers-in-law, Roy Johnson and Frederick Harms; sister-in-law Sandra Severson; nephews, Craig Johnson and Jay Severson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.