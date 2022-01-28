Jan. 26, 2022
Arnold “Bud” E. Olson, 92, of rural Kimball, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, surrounded by family at Harmony River Nursing Home in Hutchinson. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Ostmark Lutheran Church Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Arnold Eugene Olson, the son of Roy and Margaret (Gray) Olson, was born Feb. 2, 1929, at home on his family’s farm in Harvey Township in Meeker County. He was the third of six children and was immersed in the family farm. He worked on the farm which included raising mink and attended school through eighth grade at District 92.
A late-winter 1951 snowstorm delayed mail delivery and when service was restored his Army draft notice awaited. Bud attended basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, followed by a flight to Japan and boat ride to Korea. He served 18 months of his two-year service in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Minnesota in 1953 and back to working on the farm.
Bud spent much of his working life in farm-related jobs or truck driving. He worked at Worden’s Mink Ranch, Green Giant, Sederstrom Farm Supply, Sievert Manufacturing, and Darwin Farmers’ Elevator and did custom thrashing and silo filling. He was also a truck driver for various trucking companies around the area and owned his own semi from the late 1980's until he retired in 1996.
In 1956, while working at Worden’s Mink Ranch, he met Rose Bratts. They were united in marriage Nov. 17, 1957, and spent their first winter living in a 14-foot camper in the yard of his parent’s farm. They later rented a nearby farm and welcomed their oldest child, Mary in January 1959 and Jim in March 1961. They purchased the Pancake farm in Forest City Township in the fall of 1964. Judy was born in July 1966 and Mark in November 1970. Bud and Rose were married 64 years.
Bud was baptized and confirmed and joined Ostmark Lutheran Church in 1968. He was a member of the Kingston Legion, Litchfield VFW Post 2818 and Forest City Thrashers. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved hunting ducks, deer and pheasants each fall. He fished for northerns or panfish and netted white fish in the fall for smoking. Once local lakes froze over, he ice fished. He and Rose attended local thrashing shows for more than 25 years. He gardened, camped and played cards and was sure to watch wrestling, westerns and country music shows on TV. One of his prized possessions was his 1950 Farmall M tractor.
Bud is survived by his wife Rose Olson of Kimball; children, Mary (Wade) Trnka of Glencoe, Jim Olson of Grove City, Judy (Randy) Otto of Hutchinson, Mark (Kim) Olson of Kimball; seven grandchildren, Joel Inselmann, Lauren Otto, Eric Inselmann, Jayme Smith, Kara Stravers, Kyle Olson, Maison Olson; three great grandchildren, Luke Inselmann, Tyler Inselmann and Lillian Olson; brother-in-law David (Diana) Bratts; sister-in-law Evangelyn Olson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret Olson; siblings, Victor (Evelyn) Olson, sister Marion (Floyd Sr.) Joramo, sister Ruth Peterson, brother Robert Olson, and sister Marjorie Olson.
