Jan. 14, 2021
Arnold "Ray" Watkins, 91 of Litchfield passed away Thursday on his 91st birthday at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center. A walk-through visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A private family service with military honors by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Forest City Cemetery.
Ray was born to Mabel and Emerald “Waddy” Watkins Jan. 14, 1930, in Litchfield, where he lived most of his life. He enlisted in the Navy in 1950. After boot camp he took great pride in being in the Ceremonial Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Ray married Violet Leona Kemp July 17, 1954, and four daughters were born of this marriage. Although they eventually divorced, they remained friends. He married Lorraine “Lorri” Hochstedler June 22, 1991, and gained an extended family, including her five children. Ray had an interesting variety of jobs, including milkman, baker, shingler and shoe repair man before settling into his permanent career at the Litchfield Municipal Power Plant until his retirement. His passion for sports included bowling, softball, horseshoes and shooting pool. He had well-kept statistics of all the sports he played and had an extensive collection of trophies. His hobbies included gardening, collecting albums and marbles, preserving old photos and researching family history. He also loved to organize and started the local chapter of The Sons of American Legion, the horseshoe league in Litchfield, and many family reunions. He was a wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lorri Watkins; siblings, Alvin Watkins, and Dorothy Lindemann; daughters, Deborah (Jack) Heacock, Denise Ross, Donna Pearson, Darla (David) Kauppi; extended family, Christie (David) Wright, Cindi (Kate) Gorr, Cori (Gaylen) Heacock, Cheri (Tony) Korman, Chad (Kandy) Hockstedler; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emerald and Mabel; brothers, Harold, Donald, Marvin and Maynard; sister Evelyn Reinke; sister-in-law Diane; brothers-in-law, Orville Reinke, and Norbert Lindemann.
