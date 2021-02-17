Feb. 6, 2021
Ashley Ann Karjala, 22, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 6, due to an automobile accident in Hollywood Township, New Germany. A gathering of family and friends will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb.18, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Ashley Ann Karjala was born Sept. 5, 1998, in Virginia. She was the daughter of Jason and Susan (Johnson) Karjala. Ashley was baptized as an infant. She received her education with Minnesota Connections Academy and graduated in 2017. Ashley furthered her education at Ridgewater and Alexandria Technical and Community College where she received a degree in Law Enforcement and also earned her EMT certificate.
Ashley grew up in Nashwauk, until moving to Hutchinson. Ashley’s first employment was at Culvers in Hutchinson where she immediately became a part of the ‘Culvers Family’. She then began working at G4S Security in Chaska.
Ashley loved animals, especially her cat, Nagini. She also enjoyed plants, boxing, and completing jigsaw puzzles. She was very artistic and environmental. Ashley was a civil rights and political activist. She was a strong woman and stood up for what she believed. Ashley was passionate about her beliefs, and went above and beyond to help educate others and protect those she saw who needed it, both people and animals.
Ashley passed away Friday, Feb. 6, due to an automobile accident in Hollywood Township, New Germany, at the age of 22 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ashley is survived by her mother Susan Karjala and (Chris Moe) of Hutchinson; father Jason Karjala of Nashwauk; Ashley’s significant other Paul Duffy of Minneapolis; Ashley’s cat Nagini; siblings, Jarin Karjala (Megan Bah) of Hutchinson, Beth Karjala (Kalem Roseland) of Hutchinson, Shane Karjala (Scott McDonald) of Hutchinson, Heather Karjala (Garret Fischer) of Burnsville, Aaron Karjala of Hutchinson; paternal grandfather Cliff Karjala of Little Falls; nieces, Stella and Evelyn; many other relatives and friends.
Ashley was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Dee Karjala; maternal grandparents Bob and Sue Johnson; stepmother Pauline Johnson; and nieces, Eleanor and Juniper.
