Audrey Gillard, 92, of Dodge Center, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 Central Ave N Dodge Center, with Rev. Bruce Stam officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.
Audrey was born July 2, 1928, in Ironwood, Michigan to Nils A. Wiberg and Alberta (Stensrud) Wiberg. She graduated in 1945 from Luther L. Wright High School. She attended the University of Minnesota for two years.
In 1947, she married Bruce B. Gillard in Minneapolis. They lived on a farm near Claremont, for 45 years. They moved to Dodge Center, in 1993, after retiring.
Audrey graduated from Rochester Community College in 1973 in nursing and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for 19 years as an RN and worked for a few years for Mayo Hospice.
She was a board member of Dodge County United Way for 15 years and also belonged to the Fairview Care Center Auxiliary. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Claremont, from 1948 – 2014, where she taught Sunday School and served her Lord in many other ministries.
Audrey is survived by her children, Robert (Kris) Gillard, Plano, Texas; John (Gail) Gillard, Hutchinson, James (Diane) Gillard; Hastings, David Gillard, Castle Rock, Colorado; family friend Gail Gillard. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce; sons Richard Gillard, and Thomas Gillard; granddaughter Marit Gillard; sister Ruth Constantini; brother Art Wiberg; and parents.
