April 12, 2021
Audrey Lynn Lofgren, 13, of Chaska, died peacefully Monday, April 12, of complications of Cerebral Palsy at Gillette Children's Hospital, St. Paul. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria. Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 19, at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. There will be a private family inurnment at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.
Audrey was born April 3, 2008 in Hutchinson, to LeRoy and Christine (Vacek) Lofgren, one of three children. She was currently a 7th grade student at Chaska Middle School West in the Discover Program. She loved Mickey Mouse, music, traveling and being outside. She was a thrill seeker and was most happy when she was being a part of her family and spending time with friends.
Survivors include her loving parents LeRoy and Christine of Chaska; siblings, Hailey, and Rory; grandparents, Elna and Dennis McCutchen of Chaska, Mary Ann Ornelas of Buffalo Lake, David Lofgren of Hutchinson, Charles and Barb Vacek of Stewart; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska. bertasfh.com