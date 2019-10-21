Oct. 9, 2019
Audrey M. Skeie, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Monday, Oct. 21, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Steve Olcott and the Rev. Deborah Birkeland. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Readers were Audrey's grandchildren, Cooper, Wyatt, Cody and Lillybelle Skeie; Jacob, Jordan and Elsa Skeie; and Ty and Greyson Farnsworth. Special memories by Eric Skeie. Congregational hymns "Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty," "Children of the Heavenly Father," "Beautiful Savior," "Blessed Be the Ties That Binds" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic." Urn bearers were Audrey's grandchildren. Interment for Audrey Skeie will be at a later date in Amor Lutheran Cemetery, Ottertail County.
Audrey Marie Skeie was born May 22, 1929, in Watertown, South Dakota, to the Rev. and Mrs. E.C. Eid of Lake Preston, South Dakota. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Lake Preston Lutheran Church in Lake Preston, where her father was pastor. Audrey received her education in Lake Preston and was a graduate with Lake Preston Class of 1948. She then furthered her education at Augustana College in Sioux Falls for two years, where she received her teaching certificate. Audrey taught second grade in Brookings for two years and continued teaching second grade in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, for four years.
On June 8, 1956, Audrey was united in marriage to Thoralf Skeie at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. After her husband's graduation from Luther Theological Seminary, and upon his ordination into the Lutheran ministry, they moved to their first parish, Benson Rural Parish in Benson, from 1957 to 1961. In 1961, they moved to Madelia and lived there until 1968, at which time the family moved to Hutchinson, where her husband was a pastor at Faith Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with three children, Peter, Eric and Kirsten. Audrey and Thor resided in Hutchinson. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Audrey worked for several years in Winsted at the Adult Habilitation Center, and later as a paraprofessional in Hutchinson public schools. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at West Elementary in Hutchinson. She also enjoyed attending many sporting and musical events of her grandchildren. Audrey was an avid Hutchinson Tigers, Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins fan. Audrey enjoyed spending summers at "The Good Eidea" lake cabin that has been in her family for 100 years. She loved sitting on the deck and watching the sunset over Walker Lake. In her younger years, she loved swimming, waterskiing and bicycling.
Blessed be her memory.
Audrey is survived by her children, Peter Skeie and his life partner, Anita Wadhwani, of Nashville, Tennessee; Eric Skeie and his wife, Jennifer, of Olivia and Kirsten Irey and her husband, Patrick, of Bismarck, North Dakota; grandchildren, Cooper, Wyatt, Cody and Lillybelle Skeie, Jacob, Jordan and Elsa Skeie and Ty and Greyson Farnsworth; brother Luthard Eid of Port Huron, Michigan; sister-in-law Lois Eid of Minneapolis; brother-in-law John Skeie and his wife, Barbara, of Plymouth; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Jessie Eid; husband Thoralf Skeie; siblings, Edward Eid, Wendell Eid, Arnold Eid, Solvig Alfred, Margaret Haygeman, Paul Eid and Donald Eid; and mother and father-in-law Johan and Olina Skeie.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com