Aug. 20, 2021
Audrey Ann Stoffel, 80, of Litchfield died Friday at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, at the Church of St. Philip. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Lismore.
The daughter of Lloyd and Marie (Henning) Henriksen, she was born June 5, 1941, in Luverne. She received her education from the St. Anthony Catholic School. She was united in marriage to Darwin (Smokey) Stoffel June 5, 1958, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lismore. They made their home in Wilmont until moving to Litchfield in July of 1964. She worked for JC Penney in Litchfield and was a social services care worker for Meeker County. Audrey was a member of the Church of St. Philip and the Lismore Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. Smokey and Audrey were foster parents to numerous children over the years. Audrey loved to have fun and enjoyed life. She loved playing cards, bowling, dancing, and going to the Litchfield Blues baseball games. She was inducted in the Litchfield Blues Hall of Fame.
Audrey is survived by her children, Loydene (Doug) Bernhagen of Willmar, Dale (Sandy) Stoffel of Plymouth, Lisa (Kent) Valiant of Litchfield, and Dallas Stoffel of Litchfield; grandchildren, Josh (Tara) Bernhagen, Jenna Bernhagen, Lauren Stoffel, Natalie Stoffel, Amanda (Kevin) Bednarek, Matthew (Stephanie) Zylstra, Nick Valiant, Aaron (Ari) Valiant, Amy (Jaren) Winings, Mitch (Kristin) Larson and Courtney (Brent) Huhn; great-grandchildren, Lydia Bernhagen, Greta Bernhagen, Braxton Bednarek, Kamdan Bednarek, Rylee Zylstra, Trevor Zylstra, Braylin Valiant, Landan Winings and Harrison Larson; brothers and sisters, Jerry (Verna) Henriksen, Butch (Therese) Henriksen, Wes (Rose) Henriksen, Duke Henriksen and Tami (Denny) Loosbrock; brother-in-law Denny Gerber; sisters-in-law, Myrlis Henriksen, Donna Henriksen and Chris Henriksen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Veryl (Avis) Stoffel; and special friends, Judy Berglund, Jenny McCormick and Karen Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Marie; husband Smokey; infant son LaMonte; daughter Linda; and siblings, Ronny, Lenny, Arleen, Marsha and Troy.
Memorials are preferred to the local Litchfield Ecumen Hospice or the Church of St. Philip. We would like to say a special thank you to the Litchfield Ecumen Hospice & Home Care Staff for the compassionate care they gave to our mother, Audrey.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com