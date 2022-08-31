Aug. 2, 2022
Barb McDonald passed away on Aug. 2, 2022 at the age of 66 years at The Estates at Twin Rivers in Anoka. In death as in life, Barb kept us on a much familiar roller coaster ride right up until the end. Sadly to say, the ride is over. Barb is finally free, soaring high. A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Center in Fairfax.
Barbara Jean McDonald was born to Milton and Arlene (Driver) Peterson on Jan. 5, 1956 in Litchfield, MN. She grew up on the family farm and was proud to be a farm girl.
Barb attended school in Cosmos. She worked various jobs from factory to human services throughout her lifetime. At the time of her death she resided in Fairfax. Barb took great pride in her home and spent hours maintaining it and her beautiful gardens. She was always finding unique treasures to add to both. Barb enjoyed visiting with family and friends, garage sales, gardening, casinos, playing cards and time spent with her friend, Jill.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Christy Larsen (Ben Laidlaw) of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Amanda Scofield (Joe) of Bird Island, and Isaiah Larsen of Litchfield; sisters, Sharon Johnson (Dave) of Nevis, and Ruth Froemming (Joel) of Cosmos; brothers, Ronald Peterson (Sharon) of Cosmos, James Peterson (Suzette) of Litchfield, and Roger Peterson (Janice) of Litchfield; many nieces and nephews.
My recovery must come first so that everything I love in my life does not have to come last.