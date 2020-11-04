Nov. 2, 2020
Barbara Ann Rueckert, 70, of Litchfield passed away suddenly at her home Nov. 2. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Church of St. Philip. A walk-through visitation will be 5-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5th at the church. Interment will be in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery near Belgrade.
Barb was born in Sheldon, Iowa, April 24, 1950 to Charles and Paula (Poepen) Schwarz. She attended Belgrade Public School and graduated in 1969. After graduation, she worked at the Ruuds Nursing Home in Willmar in housekeeping. She met Alvin in 1974 and they were married June 7th, 1975. She also worked at Litchfield Garment for several years. Barb enjoyed fishing, trips to Itasca State Park and many car rides looking at the wild life, especially the deer.
She is survived by her husband Alvin Rueckert of Litchfield; brothers, Jim (Marie) Schwarz of New London, Donald Schwarz of New London, and David (Audrey) Schwarz of St. Cloud; brothers-in-law, Norvin (Marjorie) Rueckert of Fergus Falls, and John (Phyllis) Rueckert of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Rita; and father and mother-in-law.
