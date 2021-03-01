Feb. 26, 2021
Barbara “Barb” Jean Alsleben, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial Service was Monday at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Fellowship and refreshments followed at Main Street Sports Bar in Hutchinson. The Rev. Brian Nehring officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry”. Special music was “It’s A Wonderful World”. Honorary urn bearers were Nathan Fasching, Dustin Fasching, Brett Gallinger, Jake Teubert, and Genevieve (Teubert) Demers. Urn bearer was Josh Fasching.
The was the daughter of Wilford and Francis (Valcek) Fasching, she was born March 14, 1955, in Glencoe. Barb was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. She received her education in Silver Lake and was a graduate of the Silver Lake High School Class of 1973.
On June 3, 1978, Barb was united in marriage to Sidney “Sid” Alsleben at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. This marriage was blessed with two children, Amanda and Ryan. Barb and Sid have resided in Hutchinson since 1977 and shared 42 years of marriage together.
Barb was employed at Hutchinson Technology Inc. for 24 years. She then began working at the Crow River County Club in Hutchinson and Main Street Sports Bar in Hutchinson for the last 10 years.
Barb was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of the Crow River Country Club in Hutchinson where she spent a lot of time golfing.
For many years, Barb enjoyed playing softball. She also enjoyed bowling on women’s league with her girlfriends and couples league with her good friends. Barb loved to golf and continued to golf until her health didn’t allow. She cherished going up north to their good friends’ cabin for many years and their family cabin last summer where she enjoyed fishing. Barb especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Barb is survived by her husband, Sid Alsleben, of Hutchinson; children, Amanda Mayland and her husband Joe, of Hutchinson; and Ryan Alsleben and his wife Kristin, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Mitchel Mayland, Theresa Mayland, Katie Mayland, Sid Mayland, Sam Mayland, and Eddie Alsleben; mother Francis Knick of Hutchinson; sister Joyce Baumgartner and her husband Dave, of Watkins; mother-in-law Verna Alsleben of Hutchinson; special puppy Josie; many other relatives and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her father Vern Knick; brother Mike Fasching; father-in-law Raymond Alsleben; brother-in-law Joel Teubert; and special dog Lucy.
