March 11, 2021
Barbara “Barb” J. Eull, 66, passed away Thursday March 11 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Christian Mothers will pray at 3:45 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Barb was born April 19, 1954 in Litchfield to Raymond & Lucille (Holmes) Anderson. She married Tony Eull July 6, 1974 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. They lived in Kerkoven until moving to Paynesville in 1977. Barb worked as a dental assistant for Drs. Dan & Jen Eckmann in Paynesville, retiring in 2019. She raised a family and helped in the family business. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Lionesses, and was very involved in 4-H when her kids were younger. Barb enjoyed cutting grass on the rider, spending time outdoors, gardening, flowers, and cross-stich. She was a faithful, quiet, gentle soul who had a great sense of humor and a great smile and laugh. Barb was a strong-spirited, a fighter, and a caregiver who always put others first. She was kind, patient, and a huge animal lover. Family was very important to her.
Survivors include her husband Tony of Paynesville; sons and daughter, Tim Eull of Litchfield, Wayne (Megan) Eull of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Christie (Craig) Bischof of Paynesville; brother Steve (Barb) Anderson of Savage; and grandchildren, Billy, Dan, Brantley, Colton, and one on the way.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Stan.
Obituary, guestbook, and video tribute available online: williamsdingmann.com