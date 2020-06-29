June 21, 2020
Barbara “Barb” Johnson, 72, of Hutchinson, formerly Hector, passed away Sunday, June 21, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Hector City Cemetery. The Rev. Amy Karlson officiating. Pianist is Katie Rudeen. Soloist is Amy Hollan singing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns are “How Great Thou Art” and “Softly and Tenderly.”
Barbara “Barb” Sylvia Johnson was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Hector. She was the daughter of Roy and LuVern (Koelln) Lange. Barb was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector. She was a graduate of the Hector High School Class of 1965.
On April 16, 1966, Barb was united in marriage to Alford “Chris” Johnson at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Stephanie. Barb and Chris resided in Germany, Mountain Home, Idaho, Hector, Chisago City and Two Harbors, then moved back to Hector for 20 years. After retiring in 2009 they moved to Hutchinson. Barb and Chris shared 54 years of marriage.
Barb was employed at various telephone companies. After retiring from the telephone industries, she had an opportunity to move back to Hector and work for the city as the Hector city deputy clerk for 20 years until retiring in 2013.
She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector.
Barb enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She also enjoyed camping in her younger years, riding motorcycle with her husband, attending antique tractor shows and threshing shows. Barb was an excellent cook and her signature recipe was her banana bread. She cherished spending time with her family, friends and especially her precious grandson, Alex.
Blessed be her memory.
Barb is survived by her husband Chris Johnson of Hutchinson; daughter Stephanie Ahlbrecht and her husband Craig of Waterville; grandson Alex Ahlbrecht; and nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends
Barb was preceded in death by her parents Roy and LuVern Lange; brothers, Arvid Lange and Kenny Lange; and sister Ruth Allen.
