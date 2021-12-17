Dec. 14, 2021
Barbara Jean Burr, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021.
Barbara was born Aug. 15, 1936, in Kokomo, Indiana to parents, Beatrice Lucille Bradley (Scott) and Harry Russell Bradley. She grew up in Kokomo before moving to Florida with her first husband. She moved to Bemidji, remarried, and made the city her home for thirty years. She spent the final years of her life in Hutchinson and St. Louis Park.
It is impossible to truly capture such an unforgettable person in a few paragraphs, but we will try. Barb, a short and fiery red head, was like a force of nature. She was loud, she was opinionated, and she commanded every room she went into. She had a sharp tongue, quick wit, and absolutely cackled when she laughed.
Barb had a deep love of talking to and taking care of others; from her children, to her neighbors, to her rescue animals. She was always there to answer a call or give a helping hand, no matter the hour. She was immensely courageous, despised authority, and would be the first in line to fiercely defend others.
Above all else, Barb loved her family, her adopted families, and her rescued pets with her entire being. She is deeply missed by her children and all who loved her. This world will forever shine less brightly without her.
Barb is survived by her children, Diana Beck (Butch), Angela Tompkins (Dale), Jill Betts (Colin), Patty Bennington (Darrell); grandchildren, Charlotte Gilbert (Roger), Joseph Hodges, Sandra Velazquez, Kenneth Hodges, Hunter Hodges, Sydney Betts, Jonathan Bennington; several great grandchildren; and brother Dennis Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her husband Reuben Burr; parents, Harry and Lucille Bradley; infant brothers, Jackey and James Bradley; children, Kenneth Patrick Kelly Hodges, Barbara Kathleen Hodges; grandson Sean Hodges; and former husband Kenneth Noel Hodges.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022.