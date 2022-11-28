Barbara Heyer, 83
Nov. 20, 2022
Barbara Ann Heyer, 83, of Hutchinson, formerly Fairfax, passed away Nov. 20 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Monday at Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax with the Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will be in St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
She was born on June 9, 1939, in Fairfax. the daughter of Kenneth and Sara (Ryan) Hess. She was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at the United Methodist Church in Fairfax. She received her education in Fairfax and was a graduate of Fairfax High School in 1957.
On Sept. 17, 1957, Barbara was united in marriage to David Gerardy at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. After their marriage, the couple resided in Fairfax. The couple was blessed with two children, Mark and Lisa. Barbara and David shared 17 years of marriage when David passed away on May 30, 1975.
On Aug. 7, 1976, Barbara was united in marriage to Stanley Wolterman at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. They shared three years of marriage when Stanley passed away on Oct. 28, 1979.
Barbara was a resident of Fairfax, Cosmos and most recently Hutchinson. Barbara was employed at Roy’s Red Owl in Fairfax, managed the Tom Thumb in Hector, worked at the 4/19 Café in Fairfax, Clobes Restaurant, cleaned at Hutch Tech and residences in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed raising flowers, reading, her dog, Lacy, listening to music and watching TV, especially old sitcoms and westerns. She cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Kim) Gerardy of Fairfax, and Lisa (Robert) Kretsch of Buffalo; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) Gerardy of Mankato, Lindsay (friend, Josh) Gerardy of Richfield, Adam Kretsch of Buffalo, Jordan (friend, Andrew) Kretsch of South Haven, and Kellie (Brad) Williams of Maple Lake; great-grandchildren, Jack Gerardy, Brady Gerardy, Lucy Gerardy all of Mankato; siblings, Linda (Leon) Buboltz of Apple Valley, Gary (Becky) Hess of Alexandria, and Jill Nachreiner of Winthrop; sister-in-law Joann Hess; brother-in-law Bob Swezey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Sara Hess; husband David Gerardy; husband Stanley Wolterman; brothers, Ronald Hess, Dennis Hess; sisters, Lori Swezey and a sister in infancy.
Arrangements by Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax.