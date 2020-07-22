July 20, 2020
Barbara Kathleen (“Kathy”) Hodges, 59, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully July 20. The family will hold a private celebration of life.
Kathy was born Aug. 12, 1960 in Kokomo, Indiana to Barbara Jean Burr (Hodges) and Kenneth Noel Hodges.
Kathy loved to travel, she formerly resided in West Palm Beach, Florida, Worcester, Massachusetts and Bemidji, before settling in Hutchinson.
Kathy was a bright and caring light to all who knew her. She loved fiercely, and was loved more than she could imagine. The world is significantly dimmer without her in it.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Jean Burr; daughter Sandra Velazquez; step-children, Edwin Ramos, Alex Ramos, Richard Ramos, and Madeline Ramos; sisters, Diana Beck (Butch), Angela Tompkins (Dale), Jill Betts (Colin), and Patty Bennington (Darrell); nieces and nephews, Charlotte Gilbert (Roger), Kenneth Hodges, Hunter Hodges, Sydney Betts, and Jonathan Bennington; great-nephew Alex Hodges, uncle Dennis Bradley, and several grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her father Kenneth Noel Hodges; brother Kenneth Patrick Kelly Hodges; grandparents Harry and Beatrice Bradley; grandparents Orville and Naomi Hodges, a grandchild and an aunt and several uncles.