April 12, 2020
Barbara L. Scott, 85, wife of Wayne, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, April 12, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service was Friday, April 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. A celebration mass will be at a later date. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated.
Barbara Lou Scott was born Jan. 2, 1935, in St. Paul. She was the daughter of Thomas and Margurette (Wright) Flynn. Barbara was baptized as an infant Jan. 20, 1935, at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Belle Plaine, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Anne’s Church in LeSueur. She received her education in LeSueur and was a graduate with the LeSueur High School Class of 1952. Barbara furthered her education at St. Cloud State Teacher’s College.
On Aug. 22, 1959, Barbara was united in marriage to Wayne Scott at St. Anne’s Church in LeSueur. This marriage was blessed with three children, Michael, Karen, and Thomas. Barbara and Wayne resided in Hutchinson. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Barbara was employed as a kindergarten teacher at Hutchinson Public Schools for several years prior to marriage.
She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling around Minnesota, watching sports, especially Minnesota sports as she was a season ticket holder for the Minnesota Gophers football team. She was a loving wife and devoted mother, modest and private. Barbara was a number one fan of her children’s sports, as she spent countless hours in hockey arenas, tennis and basketball courts, and at track meets. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends and entertaining.
Barbara delivered Meals on Wheels for 45 years. She was a Cub Scout den mother, on the area Girl Scout Committee, and was an Election Day Volunteer. She was a longtime member of St. Anastasia Church, serving on the Council of Catholic Women, funeral luncheons, and sang in the church choir for many years. Barbara also volunteered in the library at St. Anastasia School.
Barbara passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years. Blessed be her memory.
Barbara is survived by her husband Wayne Scott, of Hutchinson; children, Michael Scott and his wife Mary, of Minneapolis, Karen Scott of Bloomington, and Thomas Scott of Edina; and many other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Margurette Flynn; sister Donna Browne and her husband Bill.
Memorials preferred to St. Anastasia Catholic School and the CCW of St. Anastasia.
