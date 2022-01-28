Jan. 23, 2022
Barbara Smith, 84, peacefully passed away Jan. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. Cremation and a private family service is Feb. 1, 2022, with a Maple tree planting Committal Service to be held at a later date.
Barbara Sue (Brixey) Smith was born Dec. 11, 1938, to Roy and Jane (Crawford) Brixey in Hartville, Missouri. The Brixey family moved to Springfield, Missouri, around 1945, where Barbara attended grade school, high school and two years of college. She was employed in the office of Springfield Tablet Company until 1963. In April of 1963 she was married to Milferd Smith of Darwin. They lived on Cedar Lawn Farms for her entire married life. She did a lot of farm and field work on the farm plus working 26 years for National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) as an enumerator and supervisor. She always enjoyed talking to the farmers she got to meet with her job. She was baptized as Baptist and later confirmed in the Lutheran faith and taught Sunday School at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran church a number of years. Above all else, Barbara loved and cherished her time spent with family.
She was loved and will be missed by her family, husband Milferd Smith; children, Suzanne Marie Major and Daniel John (Randi) Smith; grandchildren, Michael Smith, Kristine Major, Caroline Major, Sadie Smith and Kessa Smith; brothers, all of Missouri, Ronnie, John (Joyce), Darrell (Deanna) and Dennis (Judy); as well as nieces and nephews and many cousins.
