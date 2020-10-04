Sept. 30, 2020
Barbara A. Snegosky, 66, of rural Paynesville died Sept. 30 at her home surrounded by her family. A walk through visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. The service will be live-streamed on her obituary page on www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Barb Snegosky, the daughter of Wally and Lauretta (Brummer) Hanson, was born on March 9, 1954, in Staples. At the age of five, her family moved to Lichfield to run the Coast-to-Coast store. She attended school in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1972. She continued her education at Rochester Area Technical Institute. On Aug. 9, 1975, she married her high school sweetheart Don Snegosky at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. They made their home and raised their three children in New Hope.
She spent many years volunteering at her children's elementary school, St. Raphael's. Barb worked for Douglas Dr. Family Physicians and later North Memorial Clinic of Golden Valley as a medical secretary. They moved to Maple Grove in 2006 and also bought her parent's lake home on Rice Lake near Paynesville. They became permanent residents of the lake in 2019. Barb enjoyed boating, lake life, and playing cards with family and friends. They played “Black Queen” and other games while enjoying good conversations. In her earlier years, she enjoyed golfing and was on a bowling league. Barb loved her family, especially her grandchildren who she really enjoyed watching play at the lake. She always looked forward to ice cream sundaes on Saturday and any other opportunity to spoil her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Don Snegosky of Paynesville; children Adam (Megan) Snegosky of Hammond, Wisconsin, Kate (Brent) Hannan of Greenfield, Jeff (Char) Snegosky of Chanhassen; grandchildren Nolan Snegosky, Courtney Snegosky, Jadon Snegosky, Mason Hannan, Brody Snegosky, Parker Snegosky, Chloe Snegosky and Liam Hannan. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda (Doug) Meyer of Springfield, Illinois, Kay (Tim) Hanson-Lane of Eden Valley, Dean (Bev) Hanson of Paynesville, Bob (Mary Lou) Hanson of Sartell, and Chris (Kevin) Hanson Ehlinger of Coronado, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Lauretta Hanson, and her sister-in-law/friend Gail Doering.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation in honor of one of her granddaughters, Chloe, who has the rare condition. To donate go to www.pitthopkins.org/donate and click "Donate in memory of Barb Snegosky."