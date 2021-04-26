April 17, 2021
Beatrice "Bea" Krussow, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, with her daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters at her side at the North Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lacombe, Louisiana. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Eulogy by Robert Nobles. Congregational hymns are "I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry," "Old Rugged Cross" and "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Honorary casket bearers are Al Teubert and Raymond Spurzem. Casket bearers are Kenny Krussow, Robert Nobles, Jeremy Chimento, Bobby Merritt III, Bob Weihr and Roger Kaufmann
Beatrice "Bea" JoAnne Krussow was born July 23, 1940, in Starbuck. She was the daughter of Newman and Mildred (Olson) Erickson. Bea was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Fron Lutheran Church in Starbuck. She received her education in Starbuck and was a graduate of the Starbuck High School Class of 1958. Bea furthered her education at Tacoma Vocational Technical School in Washington for one year.
On Aug. 27, 1960, Bea was united in marriage to Donald at the Fron Lutheran Church in Starbuck. This marriage was blessed with two children, Cynthia and Kenneth. Bea and Donald resided in Minneapolis and then for two years in Tacoma, Washington, before moving to Hutchinson in 1963. They shared 54 years of marriage until Donald passed away Feb. 15, 2015.
Along with being a loving homemaker to her husband and children, Bea was employed as a licensed practical nurse. She also worked as an office administrator for Weight Watchers in Hutchinson and as a teller at Citizens Bank in Hutchinson. She retired in 1992. Bea was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Bea enjoyed baking, playing the piano and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Bea loved attending Mardi Gras in Louisiana.
Blessed be her memory.
Bea is survived by her children, Cynthia (Robert) Nobles of Pearl River, Los Angeles, and Kenneth Krussow of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Amollya Nobles and Emma Nobles; siblings, Margaret Kleinhans of Morris, Harvey Erickson of Glenwood, Donald (Eloise) Erickson of Starbuck, Myron (Mary) Erickson of Starbuck, June (Daniel) Levandoski of Hopkins; sister-in-law Bonnie Erickson of Starbuck; many other relatives and friends.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Newman and Mildred Erickson; husband Donald Krussow; and brothers, Robert Erickson, Dennis (Phyllis) Erickson and Vernon (Carol) Erickson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.