March 15, 2022
Beatrice Marian Wallmow, 89, a resident at Harmony River in Hutchinson, passed away at Hutchinson Health March 15, 2022. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation is 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ellsworth Cemetery in rural Darwin. The service will be streamed live at johnsonhagglund.com.
Beatrice was born at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9, 1932, to Bernard and Florence (Cropp) Rethlake at their farm home southeast of Litchfield. She was the eldest of five children that included Greg, Bruce, Marlys and Jeanene. A favorite family activity of Bea’s was singing songs around the piano with her mother and sisters during holiday gatherings.
In Bea’s elementary school years, she attended District 13 Country School. She then attended Litchfield High School and graduated in 1950 at the top of her class. After working briefly in the Twin Cities, she worked at the Litchfield Bank until she married and her life turned in a different direction. While attending a dance by the Lake Stella Creamery, she was introduced to Howard Wallmow. The attractive couple was married April 3, 1954, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Ellsworth Township. After their wedding reception at the Lehnart Hotel in Litchfield, they drove their 1952 green Plymouth Cambridge to the Black Hills, Colorado, and Boys Town, Nebraska, for a memorable honeymoon adventure. Upon their return from their honeymoon, they were informed that Bea’s father had passed away. As they began their 67 years of married life, they purchased the family farm from Howard’s parents, Harry and Lona Wallmow. They operated their family farm while raising their seven children.
Bea was a wonderful, smart wife, loving mother, and diligently worked to keep the household running efficiently. She was a great gardener, fabulous cook, and known for her awesome pie making ability. She had a knack for perfecting recipes, which were enjoyed by family and friends. Beatrice’s love language was preparing and sharing “most-liked” dishes or produce from her garden for family members and friends. Each one of her children has indicated that “Sunday duck dinner” was their favorite meal when they were growing up on the farm.
Other family memories were that Bea also had an uncanny ability to have your birthday and anniversary cards, which always included a handwritten note or letter, show up exactly on the day of the event. And she remembered every one of them! She took pleasure in spending time with her friends at Ladies Aid, Calvary Circle and Vespers Guild, where she received unlimited support and friendship.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers and sisters; son Reid Wallmow; son Ryan’s beloved wife, Delaina; as well as many other distant family and friends.
Bea spent her last day on this earth surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband Howard; children, Rhea Hatfield (Alex), Rochelle Radunz (Brian), Randa Larsen (Boone), Rollo Wallmow (Kathleen), Robert Wallmow (Jackie) and Ryan Wallmow. She also cherished, loved and is survived by her 15 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.