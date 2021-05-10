May 6, 2021
Benedict “Ben” Thomas Lewandowski, 89, of Glencoe and formerly of Lester Prairie passed away Thursday, May 6, at The Glenfield’s Nursing in Glencoe. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Benedict “Ben” Lewandowski will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will officiate. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Silver Lake. A time of gathering will be 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Honorary urn bearers will be his godchildren, Ron Lewandowski, Nathan Matthews and Tami Alsleben.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932 in Hale Township, McLeod County the son of Frank & Josephine (Pawlak) Lewandowski.
On Oct. 15, 1966, Jean M. Rozeske and Benedict T. Lewandowski were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with a son Mark. They were married fifty-one years at the time of Jean’s passing.
Ben worked at Lowy’s Super Value in Silver Lake. He was later employed at Millerbernd’s Manufacturing for 28 years.
He was a lifetime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He also belonged to The Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree Knight. Ben was a member of American Legion Post #141, Silver Lake Sportsman Club, Silver Lake Senior Citizens and the McLeod County Historical Society in Hutchinson.
Survived by a son: Mark T. Lewandowski of Silver Lake; a brother-in-law: Thomas (Linda) Rozeske of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Della Lewandowski and Marilyn Salmela both of Glencoe, and Karen Kosek of Silver Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife Jean M. Lewandowski Nov. 11, 2017; his parents Frank and Josephine Lewandowski; sisters, Irene Herbert and Bernice Strauss; brothers, Albin Lewandowski and “Larry” Lewandowski.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com