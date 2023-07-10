July 8, 2023
Benno Vincent Roehl, 91, of Darwin died Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with the Rev. Jeff Horejsi officiating. Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 9:40 a.m. followed by the visitation at 10 a.m. The interment of the urn will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The son of Matthias and Lucy (Schumacher) Roehl, he was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Loretto. Benno grew up on the family farm and attended the Academy of St. Peter and Paul Catholic School for his education. He was baptized and received first communion in the Catholic faith and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin at the time of his death.
On Jan. 12, 1957, Benno was united in marriage to Marlys Weltsch at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Loretto. Together they made their home in Loretto for three years, then they moved to Glencoe where they had purchased a farm and started a dairy operation. He also spent his summers working at Green Giant in Glencoe and finished his work life at Walmart in Hutchinson. While in Glencoe, their marriage was blessed with two children, Pam and Mark. In 1997, Benno and Marlys moved to a home on the shores of Lake Stella.
He was a hard-working family man who always had a soft spot in his heart for his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He was fun loving, free spirited and enjoyed his grandchildren and spending time with his family and friends. He was a talented handy man and enjoyed building projects and fixing things on the farm and around their lake home.
He is survived by his wife, Marlys Roehl of Darwin; children, Pam Roehl (friend Brad) of Staples, Mark Roehl of Hutchinson; two grandchildren, Serena Roehl and Madelyn Roehl; siblings, Rita Otten of Rockford, Darlene (Thomas) Thole of Bloomington, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthias and Lucy Roehl; siblings, Esther Levens, Bernadine Conzet, Greg Roehl, Marian Ebert, Father Silverius Roehl, Francis Roehl; and one infant sibling.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.