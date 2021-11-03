Nov. 1, 2021
Bernard R. Schmitz, 78, of Litchfield, passed away in his sleep at home Nov. 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. A visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah and one hour prior to the service. There will be a Prayer Service at 3:45 p.m. Friday before the visitation. Interment will be at Church of Our Lady Cemetery in Manannah. The funeral service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Bernard “Bernie” Richard Schmitz, one of nine children of William and Mary (Boyer) Schmitz, was born Jan. 2, 1943, at Verndale. He attended school in Verndale. On Nov. 26, 1962, Bernie married the love of his life, Agnes Reining, in Clarissa. They were blessed with two sons John and Greg. Over the years, they lived near Osakis, Maple Plain, Manannah, and Litchfield.
Bernie worked on several dairy farms before he and Aggie purchased their own near Manannah which they named Manannah-Valley. They raised registered Holsteins for a number of years while Bernie also worked at First District Association. In 1999, they sold their farm and in 2008, Bernie retired from First District Association. Before he retired, Bernie and Aggie moved to Litchfield. Being on the farm brought Bernie much happiness and he was able to continue to help out on the farm as well as a neighboring farm.
Bernie was actively involved in community organizations. He was a long-standing 4-H leader. He belonged to the State and National Holstein Association where he was a board member and the State and National Red and White Association. Bernie was also a Meeker County Holstein Board member.
Bernie’s faith was important to him and he was a member of Church of Our Lady in Manannah as well as Catholic United Financial. He served on the Pastoral Council at church and various ministries.
Bernie enjoyed being with his family and going to dairy shows, especially if one or more of his family members were showing. Putting puzzles together is how he like to spend free time. For a number of years, Bernie and Aggie would take the S.S. Badger across Michigan to visit Sister B. in Saginaw which was always an interesting trip.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 58 years Aggie of Litchfield; two sons, John (Julie) Schmitz of Eden Valley and Greg Schmitz of Litchfield; grandchildren, Jill (Bret) Butterfass of Swanville, Jolene (Lance) Nelson of Grove City, Joel Schmitz of Eden Valley, Riley Schmitz of Greenbay, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Emma, Anthony, and Hailey Butterfass, and Kaiden, Jackson, and baby Nelson; extended family members, Heather (Russ) Thyen and granddaughter Elizabeth of Grove City; brother Marvin (Pat) Schmitz of Verndale; brother-in-law Leo Ament of Wadena; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Greg, William, Don, and Fred; and sisters, Evelyn, Dolores, and Phyllis.
Memorials are preferred to Church of Our Lady or the American Heart Association.
